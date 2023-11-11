Indian cricket fans are as passionate as possible and when it comes down to their favourite stars, they leave no stone unturned. A social media battle between fans unfolded when a MS Dhoni fan shared a meme on Sourav Ganguly on the platform 'X', formerly twitter. Another fan got offended and challenged the postmaker for a face-off. The thread had some epic replies and other fans called it the 'Most Insane Thread' ever. Rishabh Pant To Make a Comeback in IPL 2024, Confirms Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly.

Most Insane Thread By Cricket Fans

The Most Insane Thread On Twitter Dot Com: Part 2 pic.twitter.com/oJ2nHFqKQx — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) November 10, 2023

Fans Challenge Each Other

Bhai I am here waiting for you pic.twitter.com/rLrSNn6iFp — Amrit Pradhan (@amritpradhan63) November 10, 2023

