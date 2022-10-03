Kainat Imtiaz is representing Pakistan at the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022. Her mother, Saleema, is also a part of the multi-nation tournament as an umpire and made her debut during the match between India and Sri Lanka. Kainat took to Twitter to congratulate her mother.

Saleema Imtiaz

Presenting my MOM as an UMPIRE for Women’s Asia Cup’22. I can’t be more proud of what she has achieved. It was always a dream of her to represent Pakistan,the dream I had been living for her.& now after a very long wait she is going to represent Pakistan 😍 super excited.🤩 pic.twitter.com/kNvjvSmPAr — Kainat Imtiaz (@kainatimtiaz16) October 1, 2022

Kainat Imtiaz

