MS Dhoni will be back in action in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as Chennai Super Kings will play against Mumbai Indians in their season opener on March 23. Despite rumours of his retirement ongoing, Dhoni has been going strong and after getting retained by CSK in the mega auction, he is all set to feature in another IPL season in 2025. Meanwhile, fans can download MS Dhoni wallpapers, and HD images in India jersey for use as WhatsApp or Instagram Stories as MS Dhoni takes the field for CSK in the IPL 2025. Chennai Super Kings Good Luck Wishes: WhatsApp DP, Status, Instagram Images, Facebook Story To Send Best Wishes to MS Dhoni and CSK for IPL 2025.

MS Dhoni CSK Wallpaper

MS Dhoni in Action For CSK (Photo Credits: StarSports)

MS Dhoni in CSK Jersey HD Wallpaper

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: @ChennaiIPL/X)

MS Dhoni HD Wallpaper

MS Dhoni in CSK Jersey (Photo Credits: @StarSports)

MS Dhoni HD Pic and Wallpaper

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: @ChennaiIPL/X)

MS Dhoni Wallpaper

MS Dhoni Wallpaper (Photo Credits: @StarSports)

MS Dhoni HD Wallpaper in CSK Jersey

MS Dhoni HD Pic (Photo Credits: @StarSports)

MS Dhoni CSK Wallpaper and HD Image

MS Dhoni HD Wallpaper (Photo Credits: @ChennaiIPL/X)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)