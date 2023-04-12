MS Dhoni on Wednesday, April 12, was felicitated by N Srinivasan for achieving the special milestone of playing 200 matches in the IPL as Chennai Super Kings' captain. Dhoni was presented a special memento by former ICC and BCCI chief Srinivasan as CSK got ready to take on Rajasthan Royals. His teammates applauded Dhoni as he collected the memento. Notably, the CSK captain is the first player in the history of the IPL to reach this special milestone. '200th Game As Thala (C)' Rajasthan Royals Pay Tribute to MS Dhoni on His Special Milestone As CSK Captain in IPL, Netizens React.

MS Dhoni Receives Memento from Srinivasan

Mr N Srinivasan, former Chairman of the ICC, former President of BCCI and TNCA, Mrs. Chitra Srinivasan and Mrs Rupa Gurunath present @msdhoni with a special memento commemorating the very special 200th 👏#TATAIPL | #CSKvRR | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/nixs6qsq2P — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2023

Dhoni Gets Felicitated for Playing 200 Matches for CSK as Captain:

Salute the King and whistle for his 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th as Thala!#Thala200 #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/UCZ5GpaBhb — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 12, 2023

Congratulations to MS Dhoni

