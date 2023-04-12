MS Dhoni achieved the special milestone of captaining Chennai Super Kings for the 200th time in the Indian Premier League during their match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, April 12. As a tribute to the legendary wicketkeeper-batter, Rajasthan Royals shared an old picture of Yashasvi Jaiswal greeting Dhoni with folded hands. After this was shared by Rajasthan Royals, netizens reacted to the post, appreciating them for the respect they showed to the Indian cricket great. MS Dhoni Becomes First Captain in IPL to Play 200 Matches for a Single Franchise, Reaches Milestone During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Rajasthan Royals' Tribute for MS Dhoni

200th game as Thala (C) 🙏 pic.twitter.com/thBtPjExfh — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2023

'Respect 99+'

'Emotion,Inspiration, Idol'

🥹🙏 emotion inspiration idol love for millions of people #MSDhoni𓃵 https://t.co/6sy57ln5mQ — Sonu Singh Rathour (@Singh9798383677) April 12, 2023

'Sending YellOve'

Sending You All The YelLOVE Admin🥹🫶🫂. https://t.co/Yp6iKr41sB — Swatiiiii🏃‍♀️ (@sunn_yaar_swati) April 12, 2023

'Second Favourite Team'

My second favourite team already. https://t.co/H2m521N9kr — Vishal (@itsvish33) April 12, 2023

