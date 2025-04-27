Powered by amazing performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Ryan Rickelton, the Mumbai Indians brushed aside Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium, clinching the contest by 54 runs. Bumrah returned with figures of 4/ 22 to break LSG's back, which saw the visitors bundled out for 161, with Mitchell Marsh (34) and Ayush Badoni (35) providing some resistance. Trent Boult and Will Jacks picked up five wickets between them to provide Bumrah support. Batting first, Mumbai Indians managed 215 for 7, with Ryan Rickelton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54) doing most of the scoring. Naman Dhir and Will Jacks contributed with 29 and 25*, respectively. Avesh Khan and Mayank Yadav were the standout bowlers for LSG, claiming two wickets apiece. With their fifth win in a row, MI has now risen to second in the standings. Jasprit Burmah Overtakes Lasith Malinga To Become Highest Wicket-Taker For Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Mumbai Indians Win Their Fifth Straight IPL 2025 Match

