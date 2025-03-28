Gujarat Titans maiden IPL title-winning captain Hardik Pandya, who is now the skipper of Mumbai Indians, was seen sharing a joyful light mood with his ex-team members. The famous India national cricket team all-rounder hugged several Gujarat Titans players and coaches, including Shubman Gill, who replaced him as the side's skipper. He was also seen hugging GT head coach Ashish Nehra, ace pace-bowler Siraj, and batting coach Parthiv Patel among others. The joyful mood was captured and posted in the official "X" account of Mumbai Indians ahead of the GT vs MI IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Shashank Singh and Hardik Pandya Memes Go Viral After Former's Explosive Knock Keeps Shreyas Iyer Stranded On 97* During GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Hardik Pandya Spotted Hugging Gujarat Titans Players and Staff:

