Dilshan Madushanka has been signed by Mumbai Indians for a whopping sum of Rs 4.6 crore at the IPL 2024 auction. The Sri Lankan fast bowler had a good outing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and was expected to attract interest at the auction. Mumbai Indians were involved in a bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants before the five-time champions managed to acquire his signature. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Get List of Sold and Unsold Players.

Dilshan Madushanka Sold to MI:

Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka is next. Mumbai Indians & Lucknow Super Giants enter a bidding war 🔥 The Mumbai Indians have him for INR 4.6 Crore 👏👏#IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

