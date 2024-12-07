Karnali Yaks and Biratnagar Kings won one match in three encounters so far in the NPL 2024 and will face each other in match number 13. Karnali Yaks vs Biratnagar Kings Nepal Premier League 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, December 7 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The Karnali Yaks vs Biratnagar Kings NPL 2024 match will start at 12:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Nepal Premier League 2024 season. Viewers can watch the opening match of the NPL 2024 on Star Sports Network. For live streaming options, the Indian audience can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Karnali Yaks vs Biratnagar Kings NPL 2024 match. Nicholas Kirton Takes Stunning Diving Catch During Sudur Paschim Royals vs Biratnagar Kings in Nepal Premier League 2024 (Watch Video).

Karnali Yaks vs Biratnagar Kings NPL 2024

All eyes on Day 7️⃣! 💥 The fierce Karnali Yaks challenge a reinvigorated Biratnagar, while the Lumbini Lions take on Sudurpaschim in a fiery face-off.🏏⚡#SBLNPL | #HamroJeet | #NepalCricket | #NcellForFans pic.twitter.com/YwvSzksvod — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) December 6, 2024

