The Nepal national cricket team will take on the Bangladesh A cricket team in the ninth match of the Top End T20 Series 2025 on Saturday, August 16. The Nepal vs Bangladesh A will be hosted in Darwin and will begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available of the Top End T20 Series 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. For Indian fans, there's an online viewing option as viewers can watch Nepal vs Bangladesh A live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Angry Pakistan Batsman Khawaja Nafay Throws His Bat After Getting Run-Out Following Mix-Up With Yasir Khan During PAK Shaheens vs Bangladesh A Top End T20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Nepal National Cricket Team Schedule for Top End T20 Series 2025

📺 Wondering where to catch the #Rhinos in action at Top End T20? Tune in to Kantipur Max HD and watch it live! 🏏#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/MJgriVQDcY — CAN (@CricketNep) August 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)