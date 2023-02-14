Nepal are currently facing Namibia in at ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. The game started at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground, Kiritipur. Having won the toss, Nepal are currently bowling against Namibia. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 do not have any broadcasters in India. Hence the match between Nepal and Namibia will not be telecasted live. However, fans can still watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website. Valentine’s Day 2023: BBL Shares Picture of Adam Zampa Kissing Marcus Stoinis.

Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming Details

It's Time! Only a few moments before the #CWCL2 tri series gets underway, with the host Nepal taking on Namibia!#weCAN #NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/LxpxZZNiCO — CAN (@CricketNep) February 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)