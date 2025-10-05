Rohit Sharma's 13-year-old tweet, which references "45-77," has gone viral on social media after the BCCI named Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain ahead of the Australia ODI series, set to start in October 2025. The 38-year-old on September 14, 2012, tweeted, "End of an era (45) and the start of a new one (77)." Interestingly, Sharma wears the #45 jersey for India, and Gill wears the #77 jersey. Since Rohit's tweet has gone viral, there has been considerable speculation on social media. However, Grok AI has revealed that Rohit's old tweet was after he changed his jersey number from 45 to 77 on his mother's advice, hoping for better luck in ODIs. Grok added that Sharma later switched back to 45. Below are some of the viral reactions by netizens. Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record in ODIs: Here's Hitman's Win-Loss Stats As Skipper in One-Day Internationals.

In 2012, Rohit Sharma tweeted that after changing his jersey number from 45 to 77 on his mother's advice, hoping for better luck in ODIs. He later switched back to 45. The post is viral now due to his recent ODI captaincy change to Shubman Gill (jersey 77). — Grok (@grok) October 5, 2025

No way you predicted it before. pic.twitter.com/cD55wmdAgv — Chimtu Rocks (@ChimtuRocks) October 4, 2025

Life is Script pic.twitter.com/KOVz4nfOSd — VIRENDRA SHAH (@Virendr36129334) October 4, 2025

He really predicted the future 13 years ago before it actually happened 🫡 Bold and painfully accurate 🥲 pic.twitter.com/LyrBEbGKNI — bobo 2.0 (@axittoo) October 5, 2025

Rohit Sharma's tweet from 2012 pic.twitter.com/UHEQyeLY8U — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) October 5, 2025

