The New Zealand national cricket team secured a dominating 78-run victory in the Tri-Series 1st ODI 2025 match against the Pakistan national cricket team in Lahore on Saturday. While chasing 331 runs, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman played a fighting knock of 84 runs off 69 deliveries. However, his knock went in vain as none of the batters scored big runs, resulting in a shambolic loss. For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell bagged two wickets. Captain Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry took a three-wicket haul. Earlier, Glenn Phillips hammered an unbeaten 106 runs, which powered New Zealand to 330/6 in 50 overs. Rachin Ravindra Walks Off the Field After Ball Hits New Zealand Opener’s Face While Attempting a Catch During PAK vs NZ Tri Series 2025 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Easy Victory for New Zealand

New Zealand win the first ODI of the tri-series by 78 runs.#3Nations1Trophy pic.twitter.com/CLTm51LePf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 8, 2025

