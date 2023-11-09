New Zealand have virtually qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after beating Sri Lanka by five wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After bundling out Sri Lanka for just 171 runs, New Zealand chased the target in 23.2 overs with five wickets in hand to better their net run-rate (NRR). Mitchell Santner Equals Daniel Vettori’s Record of Most Wickets in a Single Edition of Men's ODI World Cup, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SL CWC 2023.

New Zealand Inch Closer to Semis

Two points secured in Bengaluru. Devon Conway 45, @dazmitchell47 43 and Rachin Ravindra 42 leading the chase. Now we wait. Scorecard | https://t.co/aNkBrDiAuv #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/2gIolOR0l4 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 9, 2023

