The New Zealand national cricket team registered back-to-back victories in the ongoing Zimbabwe Tri-Series 2025 on July 18. The Black Caps defeated host Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the third match of the ongoing Tri-Series 2025. With this victory, New Zealand has solidified their position in the points table. Talking about the match, Zimbabwe reached 120-7 in 20 overs. Opener Wessly Madhevere top-scored with 36 runs, and Brian Bennett chipped in with 21 runs. For New Zealand, Matt Henry scalped three wickets. While chasing, veteran opener Devon Conway played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 59 runs as the Black Caps registered a commanding eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe. New Zealand Beat South Africa by 21 Runs in SA vs NZ T20I Match; Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs and Jacob Duffy Shine As Black Caps Register Their First Victory in Zimbabwe Tri-Series 2025.

Consecutive Victories for New Zealand

New Zealand make it two wins on the trot in the T20I tri-series 💪#ZIMvNZ 📝: https://t.co/YAuGjrtdTK pic.twitter.com/5MJMsBi2IH — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2025

