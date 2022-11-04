New Zealand have officially qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022, becoming the first team to do so. The Kane Williamson-led side had earlier defeated Ireland in their final Group 1 encounter and made it to the semis after Australia failed to score 186 against Afghanistan.

New Zealand Qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinals:

2016: Qualify for the semis ✅ 2021: Qualify for the semis ✅ 2022: Qualify for the semis ✅ Australia fail to reach 185 against Afghanistan, so New Zealand have made it to their third straight T20 World Cup semi-finals 👏 pic.twitter.com/2RDNbrNbea — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)