Sri Lanka are currently ahead in the 1st Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka put up a good total of 355 on board. In reply, New Zealand finished day 2 with a score of 162-5. The action of day 3 will resume at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for Indian fans, this series has no broadcasters in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of this match on TV. However, they can still watch the live streaming of this game on Amazon Prime app and website.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2023 on Amazon Prime

Sri Lanka are on top in the first Test against New Zealand as they look to press their claims for a #WTC23 Final berth 🔥 📝 https://t.co/sRBwLQxfUB | 📺 https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) pic.twitter.com/EJXNyZd5uF — ICC (@ICC) March 10, 2023

