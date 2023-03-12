New Zealand are currently facing Sri Lanka in the 1st Test of a two-match series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka scored 355 in the 1st innings. Meanwhile, New Zealand's 1st innings ended at 373. Sri Lanka finished day 3 with a score of 83-4. They currently have a 65-run lead. Unfortunately for Indian fans, this series has no broadcasters in India. Fans however can watch the live streaming on the Amazon Prime app and website.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live on Amazon Prime

New Zealand assert control as Sri Lanka lose their top three. Watch #NZvSL with a Black Caps Pass on https://t.co/F4QZcjJoDV 📺 pic.twitter.com/JaFBWEYHi3 — ICC (@ICC) March 11, 2023

