The New Zealand women's national cricket team is set to lock horns with the Australia women's national cricket team in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on December 21. The NZ-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington and it starts at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The NZ-W vs AUS-W ODI series 2024 has the Sony Sports Network as its official broadcast partner in India and fans can watch the NZ-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans who are searching for an online viewing option can watch the NZ-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 on the SonyLIV app and website, but will need a subscription for the same. AUS-W vs NZ-W 2024: Uncapped Opener Bella James in New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team for Australia ODI Series.

