New Zealand women's national cricket team will look to secure a series win over Sri Lanka women's national cricket team when these two teams meet in the third ODI on Sunday, March 9. The New Zealand women's national cricket team vs Sri Lanka women's national cricket team 3rd ODI will be played at the Saxton Oval in Nelson and it starts at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the NZ-W vs SL-W 3rd ODI live telecast because there is no official broadcast partner for this series in the country. But fans have an online viewing option as they can watch the NZ-W vs SL-W live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass for R 19. Ravi Shastri Shortlists New Zealand Players Who Pose Biggest Threat to India’s Dominance in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

NZ-W vs SL-W 3rd ODI 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)