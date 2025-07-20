Nitish Kumar Reddy, who came in the place of Shardul Thakur in Team India playing XI for the second and the third Test against England, is now ruled out of the remaining two Tests due to a knee injury. He injured his knee ligament while training in the gym ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester. Although Nitish has not contributed big with the bat in these two Tests, he was a key option for captain Shubman Gill with the ball. His replacement is yet to be named. India National Team Cricketers and Coach Gautam Gambhir Meet Manchester United Footballers and Manager Ruben Amorim Ahead of 4th Test at Old Trafford (See Pics).

Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out of Remainder of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025

BREAKING! Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of England Test series due to an injury. More to follow.. — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) July 20, 2025

