Is Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming Online available on the FanCode app and official website? Fans might wonder what the answer to this question is as the PAK vs SA 2025 Test series starts on October 12. The Pakistan National Cricket Team and South Africa National Cricket Team 1st Test 2025 will signal the start of the ICC WTC 2025-27 (World Test Championship) campaign for both teams and needless to say, they would look to get off to solid starts. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore hosts the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025, which started on October 12 at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2025: How To Watch PAK vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

FanCode has, in the past, provided live streaming of the Pakistan National Cricket Team's matches, including the PAK vs ENG 2024 Test series in October last year, among others. Not just this, but FanCode also has provided live streaming of other Pakistan home matches, which included a tri-series earlier this year and also of the nation's franchise T20 competition, the PSL (Pakistan Super League). And pretty naturally, fans, including those in India, have expected FanCode to also have PAK vs SA live streaming of the two-match Test series. Pakistan vs South Africa 2025: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About PAK vs SA Test, ODI and T20I Series.

Fact Check: Is PAK vs SA Live Streaming Online Available on FanCode App and Official Website?

No, the Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming online is not available on FanCode, nor in its app or official website. Yes, FanCode has provided live streaming of Pakistan's home matches across formats, but this has stopped since the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. PSL 2025 live streaming online on FanCode was stopped in the aftermath of the devastating attack and since then, the live streaming of Pakistan's home matches have stopped being available on the FanCode app and website. Grok AI, X's own Artificial Intelligence Chatbot, also mistakenly stated that PAK vs SA live streaming online is available on FanCode, whereas it is not.

Grok AI Mistakenly Claims PAK vs SA Live Streaming Available on FanCode

India mein PAK vs SA 1st Test FanCode app ya website pe live stream ho raha hai (subscription chahiye). Hotstar pe nahi hai, maafi. TV pe bhi nahi. Alternates: WebCric ya VPN se Tapmad/Tamasha try karo. Match 10:30 AM IST se shuru! — Grok (@grok) October 12, 2025

FanCode Website Not Having PAK vs SA Live Streaming Online

Screengrab of FanCode website having on PAK vs SA live commentary (Photo credit: FanCode)

As a matter of fact, neither Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming online is available on any online platform nor is PAK vs SA live telecast, on any TV channel. Fans can follow the PAK vs SA live score updates on South Africa's social media handles.

Fact check

Claim : PAK vs SA live streaming online is available on FanCode. Conclusion : No, Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming online is not available on FanCode Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2025 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).