Noor Ahmad won the Man of the Match award in the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025 on March 23. The Afghanistan spinner, acquired by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 10 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, made a mark playing his first match for the five-time champions, taking four wickets including two in an over. Noor Ahmad's victims were Mumbai Indians' stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav (29), Tilak Varma (31), Robin Minz (3) and Naman Dhir (17). He finished with figures of 4/18 in his four overs, which also included 12 dot balls. MS Dhoni Pulls Off Lightning-Fast Stumping To Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav During CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Noor Ahmad Wins Man of the Match Award in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match

Spin to Win 🕸👌 Noor Ahmad is the Player of the Match for his excellent spell of 4/18 on his #CSK debut 🔝 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/QlMj4G7kV0#TATAIPL | #CSKvMI | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/gA4fQ6arVT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2025

