Virat Kohli took to social media to share his condolences for the families of the victims of the horrific train accident in Odisha. The Coromandel Express derailed and hit a goods train and another train then crashed into the overturned coaches, resulting in a tragic accident which has seen atleast 238 people killed and more than 900 others left with injuries on June 2. This accident has sent shockwaves throughout the country. Kohli wrote, "My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured." Odisha Train Crash Deadliest Train Accident in the World Since 2004, Over 200 Dead So Far in Balasore.

Virat Kohli Expresses Condolences to Victims of Odisha's Train Accident

Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2023

