An old Instagram reel of RJ Mahvash has gone viral after she was spotted watching the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final with Yuzvendra Chahal. Pictures of the two enjoying the match at the Dubai International Stadium went viral on social media amidst rumours of Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce with Dhanashree Verma. Amidst this, an old reel posted by RJ Mahvash on October 29, 2023 showed her meeting Shubman Gill at a training session during the ODI World Cup and later, the video takes a hilarious turn as she rushes to try out tricks to have her 'Ek tarfa pyaar' (one-sided love) fulfilled. Earlier, RJ Mahvash had denied rumours of dating Yuzvendra Chahal after the two were spotted together. Dhanashree Verma Shares Cryptic Instagram Post on ‘Blaming Women’ As Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s Dubai Pics Go Viral After India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph.

RJ Mahvash's Old Reel With Shubman Gill Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

