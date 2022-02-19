Oman would face Canada in an ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier on Saturday, February 19. The match would be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) and is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). There would be no live telecast available for this clash. But fans would surely be able to live stream the game using the FanCode app.

See Details:

Gear up! ⚙️ Qualifier A of ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup is about to get underway. 🏏 📺 Tune in to #FanCode, and don’t miss out on the LIVE action 👉 https://t.co/wX7CIrsQq9@ICC pic.twitter.com/nqff9I9JSZ — FanCode (@FanCode) February 18, 2022

