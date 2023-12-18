After a glorious career of 24 years in International Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar hanged his boots on November 2013. But his journey started in 1989 with his debut against Pakistan when India toured them for both Test and ODI series. On December 18, 1989, Sachin made his ODI debut at Gujranwala. He scored a duck on that day but since then he went on to have an illustrious career of 463 ODI matches, 18426 runs and the feat of scoring a double hundred. In 2023, 34 years of Sachin Tendulkar's iconic ODI debut got completed. Yuzvendra Chahal Changes 'X' Profile Picture Highlighting Friendship With Rohit Sharma, Wins Hearts of Fans.

On This Day in 1989 Sachin Tendulkar Made His ODI Debut Against Pakistan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)