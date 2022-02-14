Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came up with a quirky post on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2022. KKR tweeted, "Alex, play romantic violin music!" and posted a picture of its players in various roles of team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)