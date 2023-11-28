The Abu Dhabi T10 League returns with its seventh season starting from Tuesday, November 28. Eight teams will compete in the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2023 which are Deccan Gladiators, Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls, Morrisville Samp Army, Chennai Braves, Northern Warriors, New York Strikers, and Team Abu Dhabi. All matches including the playoffs will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 will be telecasted live on the Sports18 Network channels. Fans will get the access to the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 matches on JioCinema app and website. Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Create Historic Viewership Record Of TV and Digital Tournament Viewers During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

