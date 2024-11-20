Abu Dhabi T10 League showcased the shortest format of cricket in which only 10 overs are played for a side. A total of 10 teams will be taking part in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 which are Chennai Brave Jaguars, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Morrisville Samp Army, New York Strikers, Northern Warriors, Team Abu Dhabi, Ajman Bolts, UP Nawabs and Bangla Tigers. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Abu Dhabi T10 2024 and the matches will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network TV Channels. Fans in India can tune into the Diney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the live streaming for the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024. Additionally, Abu Dhabi T10 2024 live streaming will also be available on the FanCode app and website. 1xBat Announced As the ‘POWERED BY’ Sponsor for the Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Edition.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Live Streaming Details

Get ready for some 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 cricket 🔥 Catch all the frenzy from #AbuDhabiT10 starting Nov 21, LIVE on #FanCode! ✨#ADT10onFanCode #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/Bw3LkHTdAe — FanCode (@FanCode) November 19, 2024

