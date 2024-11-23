The All Stars Tennis Ball Cricket League (ASTCL) 2024 will see celebrities from the television and film industry featuring in the exciting tennis ball cricket tournament. The ASTCL 2024 will feature eight teams and it is scheduled to begin from November 28th to December 01. All the matches will be played at the Wings in Sports Center in Bandra. For fans, the live telecast will be available on Sony Sports 1 TV channel. Fans can watch ASTCL free live streaming online on the official YouTube channel of the All Stars Tennis Ball Cricket League. Gully Cricket Rules: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Face Each Other in Hilarious Street Cricket Match in London; Star Cricketer Plays ‘Lassi Shot’ (Watch Video).

All Star Tennis Ball Cricket League 2024 Live Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)