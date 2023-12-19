The American Premier League is back with its second edition and once again, fans will be able to witness some intense T20 contests with some thrilling finishes. It starts on December 19. Sanctioned by the ICC as well as the USA Cricket Board, the T20 competition will feature seven teams--Premium Paks, Premium Indians, Premium Afghans, Premium Canadians, Premium Americans, Premium Windies, Premium Aussies and Premium Afghans. All the matches will be played at the Moosa Cricket Stadium. Sports18 will provide live telecast of all the American Premier League 2023 matches. Fans who want to watch APL T20 matches live streaming online can do so on the JioCinema app. What is Super Over in T20 Cricket? Rules, History And All You Need to Know About the One-Over Eliminator.

American Premier League 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast

Your favourite legends 🏏 are in 🇺🇸 this winter to warm you up 🔥with sizzling cricketing action from the American Premier League ✨ Catch the #APL LIVE from Dec 19 only on #JioCinema & #Sports18 👈#APLonJioCinema #APLonSports18 #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/0CrGvNLBOd — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 18, 2023

