Anushka Sharma shared her reaction as lyricist Varun Grover shared a heartfelt note for Virat Kohli on his Test retirement. The 36-year-old star cricketer, who was one of the biggest voices highlighting the importance of playing Test cricket, pulled down the curtains on his 14-year career in the longest format, announcing the development in an emotional Instagram post. Varun Grover took to Instagram and penned a tribute to the star cricketer, a part of which read, "That's why only those with a story to tell succeed in test cricket. A story so long and deep that it doesn't care for the pitch conditions- grass, dry, home, or away." Anushka Sharma shared the post on her Instagram story with a white heart emoji. 'Abhi to Thik Hai' Virat Kohli Responds to Premanand Ji Maharaj on Being Asked if He Is Happy After Retirement From Test Cricket (Watch Video).

Anushka Sharma Reacts to Varun Grover's Viral Post for Virat Kohli

Always supporting each other. ♥️#AnushkaSharma shows appreciation for a heartwarming post about test cricketers after #ViratKohli’s retirement from the format.#Trending pic.twitter.com/IYRlXDxPG5 — Filmfare (@filmfare) May 14, 2025

Screengrab of Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story

