South Africa fast bowler Gerald Coetzee tied the knot with his girlfriend Hannah Hathorn. The right-arm quick made heads turn with his superb performances for South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 last month and will be seen in action when India tours the 'Rainbow Nation' starting December 10. The pacer is also expected to be one of the star attractions at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auctions, which will be held on December 19 in Dubai. Take a look at some of the pictures from Coetzee's wedding. South Africa Announce Squads for India Series; Aiden Markram to Lead Proteas in White-Ball Leg, Tristan Stubbs Gets Maiden Test Call-up.

See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KZN Midlands Wedding Photographer (@laurajeanphotos)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)