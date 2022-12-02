Harry Brook scored 153 along with centuries from Zak Crawley (122), Ollie Pope (108) and Ben Duckett (107) as England amassed a massive 657-run total in the first innings of the 1st Test against Pakistan, on Friday, December 2. The England batters dominated the first innings, especially the first day when they scored 500+ runs on a flat pitch. The Pakistan bowlers were made to toil hard with Zahid Mahmood being the best of the lot, taking four wickets for 235 runs. Naseem Shah also scalped three wickets. How to Watch PAK vs ENG 1st Test 2022, Day 2 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Pakistan vs England Cricket Match With Time in IST

Pakistan vs England 1st Innings Score Update:

England are all out for 657 in their first innings.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/ekhfqn24Zy — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)