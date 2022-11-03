Pakistani top-order batter Mohammad Haris played an audacious scoop shot against Anrich Nortje which went flying for a six. Considering Nortje’s pace, the shot was quite difficult to play, and Haris executed it perfectly. ICC shared the video of the outrageous shot on their Instagram handle and called it as ‘pretty clever’.

'Mohammad Haris Scoops Anrich Nortje For a Six'

