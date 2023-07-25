Pakistan A won the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 beating India A in the final by 128 runs. Despite losing to the arch-rivals in the group stage, they made it to the final and showed inspired display to bag the victory by a comprehensive margin. Upon return to their team hotel which is also shared by Pakistan senior team cricketers who are in Sri Lanka playing a Test series, they received a grand welcome from the likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed and other national team cricketers. 'Kitne Velle Ho?' Irfan Pathan Responds After Fans Troll Him Over Old 'Padosiyon Sunday Kaisa Raha' Tweet Following Pakistan A's Victory in Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan A Cricketers Receive Grand Welcome From Senior Cricketers

Stars welcome the champs 🤝🫂 Proud of the boys for winning the #ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup 🏆#BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/0Q8phZ7S2K — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 23, 2023

