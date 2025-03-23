After a magnificent chase in the third T20I, Pakistan were back to their normal routine in NZ vs PAK 4th T20I, losing as many as three wickets for nine runs in their chase of 221. Pakistan's top order, which included stars from NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, and Salman managed to score single digits, reducing Pakistan to 9 for 3 in merely 2 overs. This as usual prompted the netizens to share funny memes and jokes on social media, which provided more entertainment for fans than the actual match itself. Check out some of the funny memes below. Hasan Nawaz Scores Fastest T20I Century For Pakistan, Breaks Babar Azam's 49-Ball Hundred Record During NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025.

Ek Din Ki Chandi

Pitch Reverse For Pakistan

When Pakistanis bowling its batting pitch When Pakistan is batting it’s bowling pitch 🤣🤣🤣#NZvPAK — Sukhi log (@AwaisAk04658752) March 23, 2025

Pakistan Returns To True Form

"Pakistan has returned to its true form after just one match."#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/dQstOxmnGg — abdullah malik (@abdullah82181) March 23, 2025

Lumber 1 For A Reason

Lumber no 1 team for a reason 😂😂#NZvPAK — Umedh Pasha (@UmedhPasha) March 23, 2025

One Match Win, Another Match Learn

9-3 last match itna mazy ka jeetna ka bad itna bura haryga ab ya log #NZvPAK — Ahsan Shah 🖤 (@parh_ly_ahsu) March 23, 2025

