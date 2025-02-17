ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start from February 19. Host nation Pakistan will play the opening match against New Zealand. Ahead of the mega event, A video went viral showing the India flag removed from National Cricket Stadium in Karachi while other flags remain hoisted ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan Journalist Sana Ullah made special video and provided reason for why There is No Indian Flag in Pakistan Stadiums? He mentioned that as per the rule there will be four flags – ICC, flag of host nation, and a flag each of teams playing on the day. Watch the complete video. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy Match Results, Top Scorers and Wicket-Takers Ahead of IND vs PAK Cricket Match In CT 2025.

Journalist Sana Ullah Provides Reason For Why There is No Indian Flag in Pakistan Stadiums?

