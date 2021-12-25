Pakistan U19 defeated traditional rivals India U19 by two wickets in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2021. In a thrilling contest Pakistan reached the target on 238 on the last ball with Ahmad Khan scoring match-winning unbeaten 29 off just 19 balls. IND U19 vs PAK U19 Highlights U19 Asia Cup 2021.

