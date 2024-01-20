Pakistan U19 open their ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 campaign as they face Afghanistan U19. The PAK U19 vs AFG U19 match will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa and has a start time of 01:30 PM IST. The PAK vs AFG U19 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the free live streaming online of PAK vs AFG U19 match on mobile app. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule: Get Full Fixtures, Complete Time Table and Match Timings in IST of Under-19 CWC Tournament in South Africa.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan U19 Free Live Streaming Online

India's U19 cricket squad is gearing up for glory🤩🤞🏼 Catch the ICC Under 19 Men's CWC '24 from 19th January, for Free on #DisneyPlusHotstar Mobile App#u19worldcup #indiaunder19 #TeamIndia #Cricket pic.twitter.com/e5l89Ehzjj — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)