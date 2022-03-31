In the 2nd ODI against Pakistan, Australian batter Ben McDermott scored his maiden One-Day International (ODI) century. He reached the landmark with a six over the bowler's head. He was eventually dismissed by Mohammad Wasim Jr on an individual score of 104 off 108 balls, During his stay, the batsman slammed ten fours and four sixes.

Ben McDermott goes downtown and brings up a maiden ODI century! What a way to bring it up - with a six back over the bowler's head #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/YZLL2NsCB2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)