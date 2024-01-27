Pakistan defeated Nepal in their last match, while New Zealand defeated Afghanistan in their previous match. Both teams hope to take advantage of the early tournament to maintain their winning streaks. It is scheduled to take place at Buffalo Park in Eastern Cape, South Africa on Saturday, January 27. The exciting game starts at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the tournament, but PAK U19 vs NZ U19 broadcast is not available on the Star Sports Channel. Fans can enjoy PAK U19 vs NZ U19 online streaming on Disney+ Hotstar App. Pakistan Cricketer Beaten by Teammates in Hotel, Player Suffers Nose Bleeding; Claims Journalist.

Pakistan U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 ICC World Cup Game

Six teams play their final #U19WorldCup group stage match on Saturday 🏏 Who are you cheering for? pic.twitter.com/odhvJGIKaO — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 27, 2024

