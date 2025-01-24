In the first-fourth-place playoffs, the Pakistan U-19 Women’s team are set to take on Samoa U19 Women in the ongoing ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 on January 24. The Pakistan Women vs Samoa Women match will be played at JCA Oval - Dato Dr. Harjit Singh Johor Cricket Academy, starting at 8:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025, however, group stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans can watch the Pakistan Women vs Samoa Women match live on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Gongadi Trisha Shines As India Outclass Sri Lanka by 60 Runs, Enter Super Six Spot in ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025.

Pakistan Women vs Samoa Women Live

Each 4th place finisher looking to cap off their #U19WorldCup with a win 🏏 Find out how you can watch the day's action here 📺 https://t.co/L2wtDy3GZm pic.twitter.com/1a56GromVT — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2025

