Pakistan women would face their counterparts from Sri Lanka in a Women's Asia Cup 2022 contest on Tuesday, October 11. The match would begin at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Pakistan 🇵🇰 take on a very positive Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 as both the teams are almost on the verge of qualification. Both teams will look for an emphatic win to bolster their net run rate. @TheRealPCB @OfficialSLC #PAKvSRL #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/SzegIdjV4z — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)