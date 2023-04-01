Papua New Guinea will take on Jersey in their next fixture at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off. The game will begin at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek. Unfortunately, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off has no broadcasters in India. Hence the match between Papua New Guinea and jersey will not be telecasted on TV. Fans meanwhile can still enjoy this game on the FanCode app and website.

Papua New Guinea vs Jersey Live on FanCode

Canada will be out to continue their hot streak when they meet the UAE, while PNG and Jersey chase a breakthrough victory 🔥 Watch all of the @cricketworldcup Qualifier Play-off live and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/ZIsHx3n9Ri — ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2023

