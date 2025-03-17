The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition will begin from March 22. Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their campaign against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals on March 23 in Hyderabad. Ahead of the IPL season 18, the Hyderabad-based franchise received a huge boost as their captain Pat Cummins joined their camp. Sunrisers Hyderabad shared a special video on their social handle for their captain Pat Cummins. 'HeadMASSter Has Arrived' Travis Head Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad Camp Ahead of IPL 2025 (See Pics and Video).

Pat Cummins Joins SRH for IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)