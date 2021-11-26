Just after the matters of sexting scandal escalated, Tim Paine stepped down from captaincy but also has made a decision of taking an indefinite break from cricket citing 'foreseeable future'. A while ago, it was announced that Pat Cummins will lead the team for the upcoming Ashes 2021-22 series. Steve Smith will be the vice-captain of the side. The Ashes 2021-22 will begin from December 8, 2021.

Tweet:

🚨 Just in 🚨@CricketAus' new men’s Test captain has been confirmed.https://t.co/LmJnJ5gBSS

Another one

Tim Paine has made the decision to step away from cricket for the foreseeable future.https://t.co/rdpM0XdQ40 #Ashes — ICC (@ICC) November 25, 2021

