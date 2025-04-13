Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt was awarded the Man of the Match award for his match-winning half-century against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday. The right-handed batter slammed 65 runs off 33 balls with the help of 11 boundaries that helped RCB chase down a 174-run target. Bengaluru won the "Battle of Royals" by nine wickets and jumped to third in the IPL 2025 standings. Virat Kohli’s Six Hits Cameraman During RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium (See Pic).

