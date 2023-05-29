Ahmedabad weather is probably one of the most-searched terms on the internet with fans wanting to see a full IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final on May 28 was washed out due to persistent rain and it was shifted to the reserve day. Fortunately, there has been no rain yet on May 29, with clear, sunny sky being spotted in the city of Ahmedabad. Pictures and videos of the sunny sky in Ahmedabad have gone viral on social media. What Happens If IPL 2023 Final Doesn't Take Place? What If Rain Washes Away CSK vs GT Reserve Day As Well?

'Hope'

Sunny Day

Beautiful sunny day in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/7rRor0CWG8 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023

Weather Clear

'Fingers Crossed'

"🌧️ Weather Update 🌧️: Ahmedabad weather Update Monday 29th May, 12.40 PM The skies are looking clear and sunny. Fingers crossed for an uninterrupted day of cricket! Let's enjoy the game under the beautiful Ahmedabad sky#IPL2023Finals #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/9XFPod4wR5 — Akash (@akashdev08) May 29, 2023

Sunny Sky in Ahmedabad

Latest weather forecast in Ahmedabad. Sunny day 😀 pic.twitter.com/mw9PG7nN9D — Cric_tok (@cric_tok) May 29, 2023

Narendra Modi Stadium Right Now

🚨🚨Narendra Modi Stadium , Ahmedabad Weather looks better than Tommorow ,keep doing praying 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cZ0Ivnz9Cl — VK (@Motera_Stadium) May 29, 2023

